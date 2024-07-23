King Buzzo & Trevor Dunn Share Animated Music Video For “Eat The Spray”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 23rd, 2024 - 12:30 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

King Buzzo and Trevor Dunn has shared the music video for “Eat The Spray.” As a whole, the music video is rather amusing by each black and white scene eerily shows a mad puppet show gone wrong while the dark instrumentation and vocal performances brings an extra kick of madness. The song is featured on a four song 12 inch vinyl release, available exclusively on the upcoming tour dates.

Osborne and Dunn have collaborated several times over the years, including Dunn’s participation in King Buzzo’s 2020 album, Gift of Sacrifice, as well as both being members of Fantômas and Dunn’s work as a part of Melvins Lite. On the King Dunn Tour, Dunn will play a stand-up concert bass, while Osborne will sing and play acoustic guitar.

