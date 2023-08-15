John Zorn’s 70th Birthday Celebration Lineup Announced Featuring Mike Patton, Laurie Anderson, Trey Spruance, Dave Lombardo, Trevor Dunn & More

Home News Cait Stoddard August 15th, 2023 - 12:10 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

According to Mike Patton’s Facebook page, the lineup for John Zorn’s 70 Birthday Celebration has been announced and the event will feature performances from artists Patton, Laurie Anderson, Trey Spruance, Dave Lombardo, Trevor Dunn and more.

Also performing will be the artists John Medeski, Dave Slusser, Brian Marsella, Fred Frithm, Kue Mori, William Winant, Kenny Grohowski, Kenny Wollesen and Ches Smith

“Excited to be part of John Zorn’s 70th celebration on September 3rd! Repost from @greatamericanmusichall. As part of the multi show ZORN@70 celebration … GAMH is proud to present a historic SF performance of Zorn’s legendary ‘game piece’ COBRA.”

The birthday celebration starts on September 3 at the Great American Music Hall in San Francisco, California. The doors at the venue will be opening at 12:30 p.m. and the show will kick off at 1 p.m. For tickets and more information visit: GAMH.COM.