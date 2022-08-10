Ryan Adams Announces Fall & Winter 2022 North American Tour Dates

Home News Roy Lott August 10th, 2022 - 8:39 PM

Ryan Adams has announced a headlining North American tour this fall. The tour kicks off November 4 in Austin, TX with additional stops in Los Angeles, Toronto, San Antonio and Indianapolis. It is set to conclude on December 8 in Maryland. Tickets for the shows will go on sale this Friday, August 12 at 10am PST. Check out the full list of tour dates below.

Adams released three albums this year, FM and the double album Chris which was released in March and Romeo & Juliet in April. The albums were released under Adams’ record label PAX-AM records. The three albums follow his 2021 album Big Colors, which is the first part of the trilogy to Chris and Romeo & Juliet.

In 2020, Admas also released his album Wednesdays, which was initially set for a 2019 release but was pushed back due to sexual accusations made about him at the time. Adams apologized for his actions that same year. His ex-wife Mandy Moore and singer-songwriter Karen Elson responded to his apologies. Elson tweeted her statement on the matter “I believe in redemption and amends even for him.” Her account then went private. Moore responded on an interview on the Today Show, expressing that Adam’s never contacted her before issuing the apology.

In March, Adams also performed his first headlining show in years at New York’s Carnegie Hall and sold out within hours. Additional shows were added in June.

Ryan Adams 2022 Tour Dates:

11/04 – ACL Live at the Moody Theater, Austin, TX

11/05 – Tech Port Center + Arena, San Antonio, TX

11/07 – Orpheum Theatre Phoenix, Phoenix, AZ

11/08 – Fox Tucson Theater, Tucson, AZ

11/10 – The Theatre at Ace Hotel, Los Angeles, CA

11/11 – The Magnolia, El Cajon, CA

11/12 – Paramount Theatre, Oakland, CA

11/13 – Fremont Theater, San Luis Obispo, CA

11/27 – Boulder Theater, Boulder, CO

11/28 – Boulder Theater, Boulder, CO

11/29 – Holland Center, Omaha,

12/01 – Murat Theatre at Old National Centre, Indianapolis, IN

12/02 – The Andrew J Brady Music Center, Cincinnati, OH

12/03 – MGM Northfield Park, Northfield, OH

12/05 – Danforth Music Hall, Toronto, ON

12/06 – Masonic Cathedral Theatre, Detroit, MI

12/07 – The Palace Theatre, Greensburg, PA

12/08 – The Music Center at Strathmore, North Bethesda, MD