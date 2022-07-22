Ryan Adams Releases New Album FM

Home News Federico Cardenas July 22nd, 2022 - 11:48 PM

The singer-songwriter, poet and record producer Ryan Adams has released a brand new album entitled FM. The artist took to Twitter to announce the new release to fans.

As with most of Ryan Adams’ prior releases, FM was released via his own record company, PAX-AM Records. The new project has been made available for digital download only through the PAX-AM shop at the price of $25. In addition, a limited-edition cassette has been made available for pre-order at the price of $40. This limited edition cassette will include the exclusive track “Tomorrow Never Comes.” Manufactured in Britain, all pre-ordered cassettes are scheduled to be delivered in mid-September of 2022.

See the album art and full tracklisting for FM (including bonus tracks) below.

FM Tracklist

1. I Want You

2. Love Me Don’t

3. Fantasy File

4. When She Smiles

5. Hall Of Shame

6. Wild and Hopeless

7. So Dumb

8. Fairweather

9. Do You Feel

10. Someday

11. Tomorrow Never Comes (Exclusive to the cassette)

The project will likely be released on alternative streaming platforms in the future; you can presave FM on Spotify, Tidal and other streaming platforms here. See Ryan Adams trailer for FM via Twitter below.

“FM” the new album is OUT NOW as a digital download exclusively to the PAX-AM store: https://t.co/CFyvOTSYuq Limited edition cassettes featuring an exclusive track ‘Tomorrow Never Comes’ are available to pe-order.#RyanAdams #FM #NewAlbum #NewMusic #RockMusic #NewMusicFriday pic.twitter.com/UBImVrjNB9 — Ryan Adams (@TheRyanAdams) July 22, 2022

The release of FM follows not long after the release of Chris and Romeo & Juliet, both of which dropped earlier this year.