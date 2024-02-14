Idles Share New Coldplay-Inspired Music Video For “Grace”

Home News Roy Lott February 14th, 2024 - 6:39 PM

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin

IDLES have shared the official music video for “Grace” ahead of their fifth studio album TANGK, dropping this Friday Feb 16. The concept for the video came to IDLES frontman Joe Talbot in a dream. It’s effectively a recreation of Coldplay’s iconic “Yellow” video, but with deepfake AI tech used to give the impression that Chris Martin is instead singing “Grace.”

Joe spoke to Chris about the idea shortly after his dream, and the Coldplay frontman not only gave his blessing to make the idea a reality, but also later helped to train the AI to make his vocal performance look more realistic.

IDLES are currently in the UK for their album pop-up shop in Shoreditch and a weekend of special shows in London and Bristol to celebrate the album’s release.

“Grace” follows the previously released singles “Gift Horse” and “Dancer” the song which featured guest backing vocals from LCD Soundsystem duo James Murphy and Nancy Whang are out now. The band recently performed “Gift Horse” on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Shortly after the album’s release, the band will go on an extensive world tour to promote the record. It kicks off on March 1 in Madrid before heading to North America on May 2 in Toronto. Tickets are on sale now.

