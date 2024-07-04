Home News Cait Stoddard July 4th, 2024 - 12:00 PM

According to nme.com, Coldplay has allegedly paid out an alleged seven figure sum to their alleged former manager Dave Holmes, who allegedly had sued the band for alleged $10 million. Holmes allegedly parted ways with the band back in 2022 after allegedly managing Coldplay for 22 years and allegedly sued the band in August 2023 over an alleged contractual dispute.

Holmes allegedly claimed he allegedly helped organize the alleged recording sessions, alleged samples and alleged string arrangements for Coldplay‘s yet unreleased tenth and eleventh albums. Allegedly the band refused to pay him and Holmes alleged he was allegedly owed $10 million in alleged unpaid commission. Phil Sherrell, Holmes’s lawyer, told Variety: “Holmes successfully managed Coldplay for more than 22 years, steering them to be one of the most successful bands in history. Now Coldplay is refusing to pay him what he is owed.”

Back in October, Coldplay allegedly countersued Holmes by allegedly claiming that he allegedly owed them alleged damages of over allegedly $14 million and allege that he allegedly took out two alleged loans from Live Nation that they allegedly had no knowledge of. The band allegedly denied Holmes’s alleged claim “in its entirety” and their alleged counterclaim says they allegedly did not extend his alleged management agreement “following a period of increasing concern regarding Mr Holmes’ conduct.” The alleged suit adds that the alleged negotiations over an alleged contract for their alleged forthcoming albums allegedly broke down.

Their alleged suit also claimed that Holmes allegedly lost control of the budget for the band’s alleged Music Of The Spheres World Tour and allegedly overspent by $17.5 million. Now The Sun has reported that the alleged paperwork was allegedly filed at the High Court confirmed in May and the band allegedly agreed on an alleged undisclosed seven figure settlement to allegedly the alleged prevent private details being made public in court.