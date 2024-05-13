Childish Gambino Announces Summer 2024 North American Tour Dates, Shares New Video “Little Foot Big Foot”

Home News James Reed May 13th, 2024 - 1:56 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

Childish Gambino has confirmed dates for a world tour that will take place in North America, the UK, Europe, and Australia throughout 2024 and into 2025. What’s more, he’s unveiled a reimagined “finished” version of his 2020 album, 3.15.20, under the title Atavista.

The upcoming outing, officially dubbed “The New World Tour,” kicks off on August 11th in Oklahoma City, with further dates confirmed in Kansas City, Milwaukee, Detroit, Toronto, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Raleigh, Nashville, Atlanta, Houston, Dallas, Phoenix, Los Angeles, Vancouver, Seattle, and more. A run of UK and European shows will start on October 31st, in addition to a visit to Australia and New Zealand in early 2025.

Tickets to Childish Gambino’s “The New World Tour” will go on sale beginning Friday, May 17th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. A special pre-sale for American Express card holders is set for Wednesday, May 15th beginning at 10:00 a.m. local time.

As for Atavista, it features reimagined, completed takes of tracks from 3.15.20, in addition to two new songs called “Atavista” and “Human Sacrifice.” Gambino initially released 3.15.20 unmixed and unmastered in March 2020 due to COVID. Alongside the final version of the album, Gambino has shared a music video for “Little Foot Big Foot,” directed by Hiro Murai and featuring Young Nudy.

Atavista is one of two albums Gambino promised would be released this year. A second project, which he has billed as the “final Childish Gambino album,” is called Bando Stone & The New World, and is also the soundtrack for his upcoming film of the same name. It’s reportedly due during this summer.

Childish Gambino 2024-2025 Tour Dates:

08/11 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center *

08/12 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center *

08/14 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum *

08/15 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center *

08/17 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena *

08/18 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena *

08/20 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena *

08/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center *

08/23 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden *

08/24 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena *

08/26 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center *

08/27 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center *

08/29 – Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena *

08/30 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena *

09/01 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena *

09/02 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena *

09/04 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena *

09/05 – Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena *

09/07 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center *

09/08 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center *

09/10 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center *

09/11 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center *

09/13 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena *

09/14 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center *

09/16 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center *

09/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena *

09/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena *

09/21 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center *

09/23 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena *

09/24 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center *

09/25 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena *

09/27 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome *

09/29 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place *

10/02 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center *

10/03 – Chicago, IL @ United Center *

* = w/ WILLOW

# = w/ Aamarae