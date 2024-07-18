Fidlar Shares Impactful New Single & Video “Down N Out”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 18th, 2024 - 12:25 PM

Fidlar has released their new single “Down N Out,” which is the trio’s latest preview of their forthcoming album Surviving The Dream. A sunburnt surf punk track with propulsive guitars and tongue in cheek spoken word banter, the song couples signature Fidlar ingredients while grappling with the harsh realities of aging as frontman Zac Carper sings: “I am old as fuck / I’ve made better stuff / down and out on drugs / down and out in love.”

“Down N Out” is a theme woven throughout the fabric of Surviving The Dream, which is the band’s long awaited fourth studio LP and first in over five years that will arrive on September 20. While taking about the music, Carper says: “This is a song about growing up, seeing yourself change, and not giving a fuck. I gave up drugs to fall in love and I’ve gotta say: love is better than drugs.”

Self produced and self recorded at Balboa Recording Studio in East L.A., Surviving The Dream is many things for the Southern California trio comprised of Carper, Max Kuehn and Brandon Schwartzel. An embrace of their own roots. A reaction to the youthful kinetic energy packed into rooms at their recent live shows. A reckoning with aging and evolving.

