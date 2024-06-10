Fidlar Announce New Album Surviving The Dream For September 2024 Release, Share Lead Singles “Get Off My Wave” & “Fix Me”

Home News Skyy Rincon June 10th, 2024 - 8:00 AM

Surf-punk icons Fidlar have returned with the announcement of their first new studio album in five years entitled Surviving The Dream which is slated to arrive on September 20. The band has also released the first two singles from the offering called “Get Off My Wave” and “Fix Me.”

Speaking on the inspiration behind the newest album, frontman Zac Carper commented, “This record is about doubling down on what you love. For us, its about playing shows and making music. Coming back after a few years away, our intention was to self-make an album that the 3 of us are stoked on. We’re very very very pumped on it and what’s to come. These songs are meant to be heard live with the fellow FIDIOTS going off.”

The record was self-produced and recorded in East LA which offered an independent space for the band to harness their DIY roots, enabling them to create something that is both dynamic and self-reflective. The trio has also announced a new headlining tour of North America which is slated to begin on September 23 in Santa Cruz, California at The Catalyst and close out with a show in Los Angeles, California at The Bellwether on October 31. Additionally, the band is slated to set sail on Flogging Molly’s Salty Dog Cruise which is taking place early next year from February 17 through February 25.

SURVIVING THE DREAM Tracklist

1. FIX ME

2. LOW

3. SAD KID

4. DOWN N OUT

5. ORANGE COUNTY

6. BREAK YOUR HEART

7. GET OFF MY WAVE

8. CHANGE

9. MAKING SHIT UP

10. DOG HOUSE

11. I DON’T WANT TO DO THIS

12. NUDGE

13. HURT

Fidlar Fall 2024 North American Tour Dates

9/23 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst

9/24 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

9/25 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

9/27 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

9/28 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

9/30 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Grand At The Complex

10/1 – Denver, CO @ Summit

10/2 – Fort Collins, CO @ Aggie Theatre

10/4 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater

10/5 – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre

10/7 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

10/8 – Buffalo, NY @ Electric City

10/9 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

10/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

10/12 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

10/14 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

10/15 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

10/16 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East

10/18 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

10/19 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

10/21 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

10/22 – Austin, TX @The Mohawk

10/25 – Tucson, AZ @ Hotel Congress Plaza

10/27 – Del Mar, CA @ The Sound At Del Mar

10/31 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether