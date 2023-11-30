Fidlar Announces Winter 2024 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard November 30th, 2023 - 2:28 PM

Southern California band Fidlar have revealed a handful of brand new North American headlining shows that add to their winter 2024 tour supporting Oliver Tree. Interlaced between their dates with Oliver Tree, the group will bring their rowdy live presence to seven additional cities across the U.S. beginning this January. Pre sale tickets for the newly announced headlining shows are available now, with general on-sale beginning tomorrow at 10 a.m. local time. Ticketing information can be found here.

This Winter’s tour will follow a busy autumn for the trio in which they lived onstage. Globetrotting with a string of concerts that spanned both the U.S. and Europe, Fidlar spent a week delivering their high-octane live show to venues in Florida before heading across the pond to perform in the UK and France.

From beach side clubs to London’s famed KOKO, Fidlar continue to do what they do best: fuck shit up and play gnarly sets. As stated by FLOOD Magazine, “the group still has plenty of gas in the tank, both in terms of creativity and raw energy. Perhaps this fact is most evident in their live show.”

Fidlar Tour Dates

1/13 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom *

1/ 14 – Cleveland, OH – Roxy ^

1/15 – Toronto, CA – HISTORY *

1/17 – Burlington, VT – Higher Ground ^

1/19 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall *

1/ 20 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met *

1/21 – New Haven, CT – Toad’s Place ^

1/23 – Pittsburgh, PA – Spirit Hall ^

1/24 – Washington, DC – The Anthem *

1/26 – New York, NY – Hammerstein Ballroom *

1/28 – Charlotte, NC – Underground ^

1/29 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy *

1/31 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater *

2/1 – San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger ^

2/3 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall *

2/4 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom *

2/7 – Magna, UT – The Great Saltair *

2/9 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater *

2/10 – Fresno, CA – Strummer’s ^

2/15 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium *



*With Oliver Tree

^ Headlining (Newly Announced)