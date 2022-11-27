Brainiac Announces The Predator Nominate EP For January 2023 Release Featuring Demos From 1997

Home News Bailey DeSchutter November 27th, 2022 - 2:06 PM

Classic punk band Brainiac has announced the planned release of The Predator Nominate EP on January 20th, 2023. The EP will include nine songs that were never released to the public that were recorded after the band’s Electroshock for President EP in 1997. The recordings are some of the final recordings that were made with the band’s lead singer Tim Taylor before his tragic death later that year. A documentary was made on the band and was a tribute to Taylor. A tribute to the band also took place December 9th, 2017 in Brooklyn, NY and included tribute performances by multiple bands.

Brooklyn Vegan shares a statement from Touch & Go Records stating “Now, in 2023, comes the latest missive of the archive, harkening back to the band’s latter era- and their most prolific and confident period. The Predator Nominate EP is a celebration of what was to come before the tragic exit of ringleader/singer Timmy Taylor. Listen to these realized demos and imagine what only could have been the confident seed of what the group might be capable of in this future century versus the last one. The world will never truly know.”

Brainiac will also be going on tour in 2023 in the UK with the band Mogwai and ending on a show in Dayton, Ohio with the band Dead Rider.

Tracklist

Side A

Predator Nominate

Kiss of the Dog

Smothered Inside

The Game

Side B

Going Wrong

Didn’t Feel

Gone Away

Pyramid Theme

Come with Me