Guided By Voices Share Dynamic New Single “Cavemen Running Naked”

Home News Kayleigh Lycans May 19th, 2024 - 5:16 PM

Currently on tour, Guided By Voices has just released their newest single “Cavemen Running Naked.” This is a small preview into the band’s next album named “Strut of Kings,” set to debut on June 28th, 2024. This will be the band’s 41st album in a long indie-rock legacy.

After the success of their most recent album No Where to Go But Up, credited as having new energy and sound, Guided By Voices has not stopped producing greatness. The energetic twist that can be felt in those 2023 releases, such as “The Race Is On, The King Is Dead,” can be seen in “Cavemen Running Naked.”

“Cavemen Running Naked” has a classic indie-rock body, though there is a lively swing that makes these recent releases feel more awake. “Cavemen Running Naked” is a single that is set to be the seventh on the tracklist of the new album. Paired with the single, “Serene King,” that was released in April 2024, that is placed ninth on the album’s list. Both songs juxtapose benevolence and the doom of the end. One can only connect the evolutionary symbolism as a representation of cycles of power. Each song represents this vibrant creative shift in the band’s sound, though keeping the absolutely authentic and classic signature of Guided By Voices.