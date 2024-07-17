The Folk Implosion’s Original Lineup Reunites Onstage For The First Time In 26 Years

Home News Sarah Faller July 17th, 2024 - 3:03 PM

Folk Implosion the band started by Lou Barlow, bassist for Dinosaur Jr., and John Davis in 1993 recently came back together for an EP and a live performance for the first time in 26 years (via Stereogum).

The band was best known for their 1995 hit “Natural One” from the Larry Clark film Kids. In 2000 the band hit a bump when John Davis left the duo. Barlow released one more album under the name before dissolving the group.

In 2022 the duo came back with a new EP titled Feel It If You Feel It. They recently released another new album called Walk Thru Me. This new album contains their songs “My Little Lamb” their song which is accompanied by a stop motion music video, “Moonlight Kind”, and “Bobblehead Doll”. Walk Thru Me also saw the facilitation of the first live performance from the duo in 26 years. They performed at Tubby’s, a venue in Kingston, New York. They played lots of songs from their new album as well as old favorites. Check out some videos of the reunion performance below.

Lou Barlow has an exciting year ahead with his seemingly rekindled band Folk Explosion as well as the 2024 tour Dinosaur Jr. will be accompanying the band Weezer on.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat