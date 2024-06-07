The Folk Implosion Share Creative New Video For “My Little Lamb”

Home News Heather Mundinger June 7th, 2024 - 3:49 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

The Folk Implosion has released a new song, “My Little Lamb,” as well as an accompanying music video. The track marks the third single off their upcoming album – the band’s first in 25 years – Walk Thru Me, which arrives on June 28th via Joyful Noise Recordings.

The band – comprised of duo John Davis and Lou Barlow (previously of Sebadoh and Dinosaur Jr. fame) – have already released the singles “Moonlit Kid” and “Bobblehead Doll” in anticipation of Walk Thru Me’s release.

With so much time spent between releases, Barlow is entering a new chapter in his life, saying “My Little Lamb,” “could be my first song explicitly about parenthood.” Continuing a theme of keeping it in the family, he mentions that the music video was “conceived and shot by my wife Adelle and I. We wanted to illustrate the worst case scenarios that can haunt a parent’s mind while raising adorable children.”

Make no mistake, however, the video is a “crude stop-action” that features a harsh juxtaposition of an adorable cast of children’s stuffed playthings engaging in various misadventures – including drug use.

The song itself is a sweet, atmospheric folk track – a rarity despite the band’s moniker. It has the dreamlike and airy feel of a children’s lullaby.