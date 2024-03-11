Weezer Announces Summer & Fall 2024 North American Tour Dates With The Flaming Lips & Dinosaur Jr

Home News Cait Stoddard March 11th, 2024 - 5:51 PM

Photo credit: Conny Chavez

After teasing upcoming live shows on social media, Weezer officially announce an extensive North American tour in celebration of the 30 anniversary of their career defining and self-titled debut, Weezer, which is also known as the Blue Album. The band will play the album in full along with other fan favorites, rarities and more. The anniversary tour is produced by Live Nation and Weezer will be joined by The Flaming Lips and Dinosaur Jr. as support. Fans can sign up for Weezer’s mailing list to get access to pre sale tickets on Wednesday, March 13 at 12:00 p.m. local time.

More pre sales including a Citi presale will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning on Friday, March 15 at 10:00 a.m. local time. All tickets can be purchased by clicking HERE.

Citi is the official card of Weezer’s Voyage to the Blue Planet Tour. Citi card members will have access to pre sale tickets for U.S. dates beginning Wednesday, March 13 at 9:00 a.m. local time until Thursday, March 14 at 10:00 p.m. local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete pre sale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

Weezer’s Voyage to the Blue Planet Tour Dates

9/4 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

9/6 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena

9/7 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

9/8 – Toronto, ON, Canada – Scotiabank Arena

9/10 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

9/11 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

9/13 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

9/14 – Washington, DC – The Anthem*

9/17 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

9/18 – Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Wellness Arena

9/20 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center

9/21 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood*

9/27 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

9/28 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

9/29 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

10/1 – Loveland, CO – Blue FCU Arena

10/4 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

10/5 – Vancouver, BC, Canada – Rogers Arena

10/6 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

10/8 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

10/9 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

10/11 – Inglewood, CA- Intuit Dome