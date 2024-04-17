The Folk Implosion Announces New Album Walk Thru Me For June 2024 Release, Shares Lead Single “Moonlit Kind”

Home News Morgan Schmitz April 17th, 2024 - 4:34 PM

Stereogum reported about The Folk Implosion announcing that they are releasing a new album. The Folk Implosion started in the early 90s, but have been on hiatus since 2004. Lou Barlow of Dinosaur Jr. and John Davis are the current makeup of the group.

Their newest release, “The Moonlit Kind” starts with a brushy drum sound and has rootsy Americana type vibes. After each verse the instrumentation becomes more complex and the hooks become more rich. There’s a sample of something for everybody in this track. Indie, pop, folk, it may even remind some of John Mayer at times.

The album releases June 28, 2024 can be preordered on Bandcamp.

Walk Thru Me Tracklist

01- Crepuscular

02- The Day You Died

03- Walk Thru Me

04- My Little Lamb

05- Bobblehead Doll

06- The Fable And The Fact

07- Right Hand Over The Heart

08- Water Torture

09- O.K. To Disconnect

10- Moonlit Kind

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat