Hell’s Heroes Anounce 2025 Lineup Featuring Calverna Performing Schizophrenia Rerecording In Full

Home News Sarah Faller July 17th, 2024 - 5:32 PM

The 2025 Lineup for the Hell’s Heroes Music Festival has been announced. The Festival is scheduled for March 20-22 2025 in Houston, Texas.

The seventh year of the festival has a line up full of international metal bands.

The first headliner is Crimson Glory, the American progressive metal band known for their 1986 self-titled album .The band came out of a hiatus in 2023 with a new vocalist Travis Willis and are anticipated to release new music in the coming year.

The headliner for the 21st is Cavalera, a Latin-American death-thrash band who will be performing with founding members Max and Iggor Cavalera, former members of Sepultura. It’s been confirmed that they will be performing a very special set that includes songs from the rerecording of the 1987 Sepultura album Schizophrenia, one part of the recently completed Schizophrenia trilogy.

The last headliner is the Swiss thrash metal band Coroner. They are known for their genre bending and combining music often using Progressive rock inspired sounds. They are known for their older albums Mental Vortex and Punishment for Decadence.

Some other bands to look forward to are S.A. Slayer who are a San Antonio heavy metal band. Absu, a Texas black death band who will be performing their 1995 album The Sun of Tiphareth featuring Zemial, a Greek avant-garde metal band. Sadus the Californian thrash band, Onslaught the British thrash metal band, the Scottish band Hellripper, the Philadelphia band Crypt-Sermon, the Canadian trad-metal band Sabïre, the American occult group Hour of 13, and the German dark metal band The Night Eternal.

Since 2018 the festival has been a one of a kind musical experience for metalheads drawing upon metal fans of all kinds. Their line-up is always incredibly diverse across sub-genres, age groups, and their band’s country of origins. Last year’s line up included bands such as Queensryche, Candlemass, and Watchtower.

This is only the first wave of announcements for the lineup, with more exciting band announcements to come. Tickets for Hell’s Heroes VII are on sale here.