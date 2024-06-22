Cavalera Unveil New Dark Single & Video “Nightmares Of Delirium”

Home News Bella Rothman June 22nd, 2024 - 6:15 PM

Cavalera has released their final album in there trilogy series Schizophrenia. The album features single “Nightmares Of Delirium” accompanied by with a video.

The video for “Nightmares of Delirium” features a range of sketch looking visuals of dark and aggressive scenes. There is blood and representations od death as well as fire and an overall creepy and angry energy.

Schizophrenia is a re-recorded album from Cavalera titled Focusrite Room. The band felt the songs deserved to be re-recorded and given a fresh take. In order to create the new version of the album, the duo had Travis Stone on led guitar. “Nightmare Of Delirium” is a bonus song on the album that is a new original.

Band member and brother Max Cavalera said “Schizophrenia has been locked away in a mental asylum for nearly 37 years. I’m very proud to bring it into the future with a modern sound without losing its old-school mentality.”

They will be playing in several locations across the globe starting in June and continuing through July.