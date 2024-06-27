Cage The Elephant Share Cinematic New Video “Out Loud”

Home News Cait Stoddard June 27th, 2024 - 12:53 PM

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

Cage The Elephant has shared the official Loris Russier directed music video for “Out Loud,” is taken from Neon Pill, the band’s new sixth studio album that is out now worldwide. As a whole the music video is fantastic by how each scene show the lead singer passionately wails out the lyrics in his own room while the music fills the air with a lovely art rock vibe.

From their humble beginnings in Bowling Green, Kentucky, Cage The Elephant have gone on to become one of the generation’s premier rock bands. They have earned dozens of gold, platinum and multiplatinum certifications, tallied over five billion streams and notched ten number one records on Alternative Radio and five number one records on Triple A Radio.

Neon Pill, produced by John Hill, was materialized during sessions at Sonic Ranch in El Paso, Electric Lady in New York, Sound Emporium in Nashville, Echo Mountain in North Carolina, at Hill’s own studio in Los Angeles and alchemized a season of tragedy and turbulence into the 12 tracks on the band’s sixth full length album.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer