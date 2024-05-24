Sublime Shares First New Song In 28 Years “Feel Like That” Featuring Vocals From Late Bradley Nowell

Home News James Reed May 24th, 2024 - 2:33 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schultz

The recently-reunited Sublime have followed up their Coachella appearance with the release of their first new song in 28 years. “Feel Like That” is a collaborative track with Stick Figure featuring late frontman, Bradley Nowell’s vocals alongside current frontman, Jakob Nowell.

“Feel Like That” was pulled from a 1996 jam session between Bradley and Sublime’s bassist Eric Wilson and drummer Bud Gaugh at Willie Nelson’s Pedernales Studio in Austin, Texas. “Feel like that” is a song about listening to music; familiar tunes that make the emotions one feel as if they’re high on life.

This track is about being “lost in the moment” and reminding ourselves that all joy is temporary; its difficult to recapture the spark that once was. The song tells the listener that other people make us feel complete. “It’s so nice just to get to be here / Your voice is so loud after all these years”. In the end, nothing is more important than other people’s company as emphasized in the lyrics.

“We are blessed that we still have all these old recordings and that we were able to stumble upon an outtake that has been sitting there waiting for all these years,” commented Eric Wilson. “They say timing is everything, and I think they were right! It’s super awesome to hear Brad and Jakob singing side by side on the same track. I’m sure this song is gonna set the mood for the summer.”

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz