Massive Attack Announce Fall 2024 U.S. Tour Date

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

According to stereogum.com, Massive Attack announced a brief North American Tour, where they are only playing four headlining shows, along with the III Points Festival. Longtime Massive Attack associate DJ Milo will open for all show and it has not been mentioned who will also be joining the Massive Attack for each performance.

A Live Nation ticket pre sale is set for Wednesday, July 17 at 10:00 a.m. local time through Ticketmaster by using the code STRUM. The public ticket on sale will start on Friday, July 19. Massive Attack are currently on a U.K. and European Tour that has seen them share the stage with longtime collaborators Horace Andy, Young Fathers and Cocteau Twins’ Elizabeth Fraser.

Massive Attack North American Tour Dates

10/17 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre

10/19 – Miami, FL – III Points Festival

10/22 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

10/23 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner

10/24 – Queens, NY – Forest Hills Stadium

