Massive Attack Cancels Georgia Shows To Protest Against “The Russia Law”

June 13th, 2024

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

According to Stereogum, Renowned British band Massive Attack have canceled their upcoming tour stop in Georgia, originally scheduled for July 28, in a powerful stance against the country’s recently passed nationalist bill, colloquially known as the “Russia Law.” The band’s decision comes amidst growing international criticism of the legislation, which mirrors similar censorship laws in Russia aimed at stifling independent media and grassroots movements.

The “Russia Law,” passed in May, requires all media, nongovernmental organizations, and other nonprofits receiving more than 20% of their funding from abroad to register as “pursuing the interests of a foreign power.” Critics argue that the law suppresses civil society and hinders Georgia’s aspirations to become a part of the European Union.

In their statement, Massive Attack condemned the Georgian government’s actions, citing their commitment to human rights and solidarity with peaceful protesters, saying “At this moment, performing at the state-owned Black Sea Arena could be seen as an endorsement of their violent crackdown against peaceful protests and civil society.”

Despite their very recent return to the road, the band went on to add that they are in “solidarity with peaceful protesters in Georgia defying state violence & feel that it is their voices that need to be heard and their struggle that needs to be under the international spotlight. We’ll return and perform with you in freedom.”

The Associated Press reports that Georgian police have been aggressively targeting peaceful protesters, leading to beatings, arrests, and escalating violence.

Massive Attack’s stand against the Georgian government is not their first act of solidarity with current global struggles. At a recent show in Gothenburg, Sweden, the band dedicated their song “Safe From Harm” to the people of Palestine, they’ve also announced their participation in an upcoming EP benefiting Gaza relief.

The band is currently on tour in Europe and is set to perform in the US later this year at the III Points Festival in October.