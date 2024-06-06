Massive Attack Plays First Show In Five Years, Invites Cocteau Twins’ Elizabeth Fraser Onstage To Perform “Song To The Siren”

Home News Cait Stoddard June 6th, 2024 - 2:46 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

According to consequence.net, on June 5 Massive Attack returned for their first show in five at Gothenburg Film Studios in Gothenburg, Sweden. To mark the occasion, the band brought out longtime collaborators Elizabeth Fraser of Cocteau Twins and reggae singer Horace Andy to perform several songs each. With Fraser, Massive Attack performed their signature hits “Teardrop,” “Black Milk” and “Group Four.” But the most memorable moment was when the band played “Song to the Siren” for the first time together.

Originally recorded by Tim Buckley, the best known version of “Song to the Siren” is This Mortal Coil’s 1983 cover featuring Fraser and Cocteau Twins guitarist Robin Guthrie. Besides Fraser and Andy, Massive Attack were joined by Young Fathers for “Voodoo in My Blood” and Deborah Miller for “Safe from Harm” and “Unfinished Sympathy.”

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna