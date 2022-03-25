Massive Attack Cancel Upcoming Tour Dates Due To Band Member’s “Serious Illness”

Home News Alexandra Kozicki March 25th, 2022 - 7:30 PM

Massive Attack has canceled its 18-date European tour for the months of May, June, and July 2022. The band stated on Twitter that one of the band members is attempting to recover from a serious illness. The Bristol trip-hop group has not identified which member is ill, but did reassuringly state “We’re pleased to say they are now in recovery.” While many shows have been canceled, there is still hope for the later shows towards the second half of the year.

The full Twitter post reads: “For the past few months, a member of Massive Attack has been contending with a serious illness. We are pleased to say they are now in recovery. This process is positive but also challenging and ongoing, which unfortunately means that Massive Attack are not presently in a position to fulfil our live shows scheduled for May, June, and July 2022.” This comes as a major, but understandable, disappointment for fans.

Their canceled upcoming live dates mostly consisted of festival appearances, including Primavera Sound and Milan’s Summer Festival.

If the band member’s recovery continues, Massive Attack is still set to be the headline show at Connect Music Festival, a Scottish festival that also features the British electronic musician Jon Hopkins.

Massive Attack is one of the many bands that have condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and the band has stated that they plan to sell new original artwork, with the proceeds dedicated to aid of the victims of the Ukraine conflict, according to MXDWN UK.

The band is known for its various humanitarian and environmental advocacy. In November of 2019, Massive Attack’s Robert Del Naja and a research centre at the University of Manchester announced a partnership to study the impact of the world’s music industry on the planet. This is just one of the dozens of things the band has done to try and create a better world.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna