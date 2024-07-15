Metallica’s Self-Titled Becomes Fourth Album In History To Spend 750 Weeks On Billboard 200 Chart

Home News Cait Stoddard July 15th, 2024 - 2:45 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schultz

According to blabbermouth.net, Metallica’s self titled album has now spent 750 total weeks on the Billboard 200 chart and the album is on number 178 this week. It is the fourth album in history to reach the milestone, after Pink Floyd’s The Dark Side Of The Moon (990 total weeks,) Bob Marley’s Legend (843 total weeks) and Journey’s Greatest Hits (813 total weeks).

Back in September 2021, the album re entered the Billboard 200 chart on the number nine spot. It marked the first time in 29 years that the LP had reached the Top 10 following the set’s 30 Anniversary Reissue on September 10, 2021. Prior to September 2021, Metallica‘s self titled album was last in the top 10 in August 1992 after spending four weeks at number one.

The album is one of the most commercially successful and critically acclaimed records of all time. Its 1991 release not only gave Metallica their first number one album in no fewer than 10 countries, including a four week run at number one in the U.S. as well.

The album features the singles “Enter Sandman,” “The Unforgiven,” “Nothing Else Matters,” “Wherever I May Roam” and “Sad But True.” The self titled album also fueled the band‘s rise to stadium headlining shows, radio and MTV dominating household name status.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schultz