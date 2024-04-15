Cold Cave Shares Dark New Single “Shadow Dance”

Home News Cait Stoddard April 15th, 2024 - 4:13 PM

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

Following their return last month with “She Reigns Down,” Cold Cave have shared their new single “Shadow Dance.” The track is described as “a Synth-Punk chant for apocalyptic lovers.” Since their inception in 2007, Cold Cave have released a number of singles, LP’s, EP’s compilations and have become synonymous with the modern-day resurgence of dark wave and synth-pop.

Last year, the band reissued their landmark releases Cremations, Love Comes Close, Cherish The Light Years, Full Cold Moon and Fate In Seven Lessons on 180gram vinyl on Heartworm Press. Their continuous output solidifies Cold Cave’s past while catapulting them into the future. The band spent the majority of 2023 on the road with the likes of Depeche Mode, The Cult and more. The group features underground luminary Wes Eisold and multi instrumentalist Amy Lee.

Photo Credit: Marv Watson