Sean Diddy Combs Addresses Leaked Surveillance Footage: “My Behavior On That Video Is Inexcusable”

An update on the ongoing Sean Combs public controversy:

CNN recently published surveillance footage captured in March 2016 from a Los Angeles area hotel that appears to show Sean Combs allegedly physically assaulting Cassie Ventura.

Combs took to social media and made a post to address the leaked surveillance video. with the caption: “I’m really sorry.”

“It’s so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, but sometimes you gotta do that. I was fucked up, I hit rock bottom, and I make no excuses,” he said. “My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I’m disgusted. I was disgusted then when I did it and I’m disgusted now. I went and I sought out professional help. Had to go into therapy, go into rehab, had to ask God for his mercy and grace, I’m so sorry, but I’m committed to being a better man each and every day. I’m not asking for forgiveness. I’m truly sorry.”

Douglas H. Wigdor, a lawyer representing Cassie Ventura, shared this statement to CNN when the footage was released: “The gut-wrenching video has only further confirmed the disturbing and predatory behavior of Mr. Combs. Words cannot express the courage and fortitude that Ms. Ventura has shown in coming forward to bring this to light.”

Stereogum has more on the story.