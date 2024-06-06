Orville Peck & Kylie Minogue Live Debut “Midnight Ride” During Outloud Festival Set

Home News Cait Stoddard June 6th, 2024 - 4:05 PM

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

According to nme.com, Orville Peck & Kylie Minogue joined forces on stage to perform played the live debut of a new track called “Midnight Ride.” The moment took place on June 2 as Minogue took to the stage at West Hollywood Pride to end the Outloud Music Festival in California. After the singer performed “Can’t Get You Out Of My Head” and “Padam Padam,” the artist invited country star Peck onstage for a duet. For their performance, the duo broke out the first ever performance of the unreleased song called “Midnight Ride.”

Peck also introduced the track by stating: “It’s a disco-country song, because, you know, we had to do a little bit of me and a little bit of Kylie. It’s been in the works for kind of a long time now, but we’re finally ready to have it out.”

Also renowned DJ Diplo joined the duo for the performance, which was played halfway through Minogue’s hour long set and the artist could be heard singing “Let me take you on a midnight ride, baby you and I,” during the song.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer