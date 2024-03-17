Sia & Kylie Minogue Team Up For Striking New Video “Dance Alone”

Home News Jordan Rizo March 17th, 2024 - 1:54 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

Sia and Kylie Minogue have combined their talents and evident passion for music to release their new song, ‘Dance Alone”. The song is accompanied by a music video that emphasizes both of the musician’s creativity and passion for what they do. By releasing such a captivating music video, the artists highlight the prevalence of the new song in their careers, and they also allow the fans to have more to look forward to and appreciate about each singer.

As seen in the video above, the musicians’ music video plays with the viewer’s imagination and encourages creative thinking with their extraordinary visualizations. For instance, the colors in the back are very captivating and appealing with the bright lavender and softer yellows. These colors inevitably attract the viewer and place them in a joyful and more relaxed mindset. Moreover, the video captures Kylie and Sia confidently singing the lyrics of the song next to other women and aspects related to nature, like flowers. These scenes emphasize the lyrics of the song where they repeat, “I just wanna dance alone”. The scenes where they are singing the songs to themselves in an empowering manner showcases how the song is about spreading self love and confidence, and being willing to enjoy life with oneself.

According to the press release, “The song is one of many highlights on Sia’s upcoming album Reasonable Woman – on May 3, 2024 via Atlantic Records,” which shows the significance of the new release for both Sia and Kylie in their careers. The two artists have come together to promote an ideal message to fans and display the reality that teamwork with those that value the same aspects and ideas will always end in amazing results.