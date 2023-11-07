King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Announce Summer & Fall 2024 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard November 7th, 2023 - 2:13 PM

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

Last week rock band King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard released their new album The Silver Cord last month and now the band announce a lengthy 2024 North American Tour in support of the Glide album. On top of the band’s previously announced three hour marathon sets in New York, Chicago, Austin, TX and Quincy, WA.

King Gizzard’s & The Lizard Wizard’s newly announced dates stretch across a few cities including three shows at Red Rocks Ampitheater and a performance at The Forum in Los Angeles. Pre sale tickets for Gizzymail subscribers will go on sale November 8 at 11 a.m. ET, with general public on sale happening on November 10 at noon ET. Tickets will be available at kinggizzardandthelizardwizard. com.

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Tour Dates

8/19 – Boston, MA – The Stage at Suffolk Downs

8/20 – Portland, ME – Thompson’s Point

8/21 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

8/23 – Detroit, MI – Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre ^

8/24 – Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion

8/25 – Newport, KY – MegaCorp Pavilion Outdoor

8/27 – Philadelphia, PA – The Dell Music Center

8/28 – Richmond, VA – Brown’s Island

8/30 – Asheville, NC – ExploreAsheville.com Arena

8/31 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

9/3 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

9/4 – Milwaukee, WI – Miller High Life Theatre

9/5 – St. Louis, MO – The Factory

9/ 6 – Omaha, NE – The Astro Amphitheater

9/8 – 9/9 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

9/11 – Troutdale, OR – Edgefield Amphitheater

9/12 – Vancouver, BC – Pacific Coliseum

11/1 – Inglewood, CA – The Forum

11/2 – San Diego, CA – The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park

11/3 – Paso Robles, CA – Vina Robles Amphitheatre

11/4 – Stanford, CA – Frost Amphitheater at Stanford

11/8 – Las Vegas, NV – Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood

11/9 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

11/10 – Albuquerque, NM – Revel Entertainment

11/12 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion

11/13 – Fayetteville, AR – JJ’s Live

11/16 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

11/17 – New Orleans, LA – Mardi Gras World

11/19 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre Atlanta

11/20 – St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheatre

11/21 – Miami, FL – Factory Town

