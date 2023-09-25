Ty Segall Shares Compelling New Single & Video “Eggman”

Home News Cait Stoddard September 25th, 2023 - 2:34 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Today artist Ty Segall has shared his new single and video called “Eggman.” On the new tune, Segall’s finger is pointing into the mirror because he is “Eggman.”

The artist’s latest composition features Segall dancing to a relentless and swerving musical beats that are filled with queasy, staggering horror, and sprays of zygotic guitar juice.

“Eggman” was co-written by Segall and Denée Segall. The video contrasts the sweet old-fashioned imagery of a child’s breakfast of eggs with the flying paranoia of the song while the artist is forced march on a dozen hard-boiled eggs.

“Eggman” follows the release of the recent “Void,” which is praised by Rolling Stone as “a sprawling, shape-shifting song. The first half drifts across a prog-y expanse, uneasy and mesmerizing, while the end settles in with a heavy guitar crunch.”

Also Segall will be playing select cities this Fall and begins a west coast run in February, with a three week spring stint following soon after. The artist announces a hometown show at The Wiltern in Los Angeles on February 23. Tickets go on sale Friday, September 29 at 11 a.m. CST/Noon EST.

