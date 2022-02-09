Jon Hopkins Unveils Elegant New Song “A Gathering Of The Tribe”

Home News Federico Cardenas February 9th, 2022 - 6:43 PM

The composer and electronic musician Jon Hopkins has officially released his track “A Gathering of The Tribe.” This song was featured in an animated short by the same name released last December. The animated short featured an excerpt of the book “The More Beautiful World Our Hearts Know Is Possible” by the activist and author Charles Eisenstein, narrated by best-selling author and podcaster Aubrey Marcus, with animation by Aldous Massie. The release of the score for the video on February 9 allows fans to hear the gorgeous 9 minutes of music created by Hopkins on its own.

Fitting for the ethereal and stunning animation, as well as the brilliant storytelling of Eisenstein and Marcus, the Hopkins’ “A Gathering of the Tribe” provides listeners with nearly nine minutes of meditative, trance inducing soundscapes. Jon Hopkins notes that the track features guest vocals from Vylana Marcus, who provides stunning vocal lines over Hopkins’ dreamy universe of sound. Brooklyn Vegan quotes Hopkins describing the process by which he became involved in the production of the video, stating that “My friend Aubrey Marcus showed me an early version of this stunning Aldous Massie animation he produced when I was in Austin last September. The theme, the imagery and the colours all resonated so deeply. I wrote a chord structure to follow the arc of the story, then sent it to Vylana Marcus, who sang the beautiful vocal lines that you can hear on top. Thank you to Charles Eisenstein for writing this story.”

The original video for “A Gathering of the Tribe,” as well as Hopkins’ score alone, can be accessed via YouTube below.

The release of “A Gathering of the Tribe” follows soon after the release of Jon Hopkins’ last full length album, Music For Psychedelic Therapy. “A Gathering of the Tribe” has been likened sonically to this past release, despite the fact that they were created at different times.