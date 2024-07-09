1349 Announce New Album The Wolf And The King For October 2024 Release

Home News Cait Stoddard July 9th, 2024 - 12:35 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

According to blabbermouth.net, Norwegian black metal band 1349 will release their eighth album, The Wolf And The King, on October 4 through Season Of Mist. The upcoming album was mastered by Jarrett Prichard, produced and mixed by Prichard and 1349 frontman Ravn at New Constellation R.M.P.

The news about the upcoming album follows the band’s upcoming tour with Spectral Wound, Richmond’s Antichrist Siege Machine and Oregon’s Spirit Possession. This will be the first time 1349 will be touring since 2020, when their tour got cancelled due to the pandemic.

On another note, Back in 2021 the band shared a live collaboration cover of Celtic Frost’s “Usurper!” with members of Nuclear and Hellman.

The Wolf And The King Track List

1. The God Devourer

2. Ash Of Ages

3. Shadow Point

4. Inferior Pathways

5. Inner Portal

6. The Vessel And The Storm

7. Obscura

8. Fatalist

