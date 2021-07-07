1349 Share Live Collaborative Cover of Celtic Frost’s “Usurper!” with Members of Nuclear and Hellman

Home News Krista Marple July 7th, 2021 - 5:45 PM

1349 guitarist Archaon as well as bassist Seideman have collaborated with members of Nuclear and Hellman to share their rendition of Celtic Frost’s “Usurper!” The musicians decided to team up to pay tribute to the band.

“This version of the Celtic Frost classic doubles as a tribute to the legends themselves as well as a tribute to friendship and brotherhood. Metal music brings people from all over the world together and this combination of Nuclear and 1349 is no exception,” said Seideman in a press release.

“Usurper” is a hard-hitting, instrumentally-dynamic metal cover that falls very true to the original song performed by Celtic Frost. “We’re very pleased to pay tribute to tone of the most influential acts in extreme metal history. This idea started as a simple chat in backstage when both bands were touring together in Europe. After that, everything went black in pandemic and we put the things rolling to record the song and film this video. It was a real honour for us [to] work alongside such talented musicians and cool guys,” said Punto from Nuclear in a press release.

Celtic Frost is a Switzerland-based band that was formed in 1981. “Usurper” was featured on their album To Mega Therion, which was released in 1985. Their debut album, Morbid Tales, was released just a year prior.

1349 have recently released their seventh full-length studio album, The Infernal Pathway, just last year. The album dropped in October of 2019 and features 11 tracks. The newest album from the group heavily focuses on a journey that takes listeners through chaos, darkness and terror. The Infernal Pathway can be streamed on all major digital streaming services.

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat