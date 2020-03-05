1349 Announces Spring 2020 Tour Dates

Home News Aaron Grech March 5th, 2020 - 10:42 AM

Norwegian heavy metal outfit 1349 have announced a new spring tour, which will kick off on May 13th in Greenville South Carolina at The Radio Room and will end in Munster, Indiana at the Dark Lord Day Festival on May 16th. Heavy metal band Pulchra Morte, who are signed to Ceremonial Records will be opening for the group during their brief tour dates.

1349 formed back in 1997 in Oslo, where they named themselves after the year that the bubonic plague, better known as the Black Death, reached Norway. The outfit released their first studio album titled Liberation six years later, and would go on to release seven studio albums in total. Their latest record The Infernal Pathway came out last year, and was known for its pulsating aggression, which brought their black metal sound to this era. Their blistering single “Sliding The Chasm” helps capture the feel of this record.

“What is seemingly interesting about this record is how the music tells theatrical stories because of the constant themes of evil and supernatural in every song,” mxdwn reviewer Cait Stoddard explained. “The instrumentation on this album is well done as the sounds of the instruments provide the energy to each track.”

The band’s drummer Kjetil-Vidar “Frost” Haraldstad is also known for his role in Satyricon. Frostcontinues to use his “blast beats” for 1349, which has been largely absent from the newer Satyricon releases.

Check out our review of their performance at Psycho Las Vegas 2019.

Tour Dates

05/13: Greenville, SC – The Radio Room *

05/14: Nashville, TN – Little Harpeth Brewing *

05/15: Lexington, KY – Cosmic Charlie’s *

05/16: Munster, IN – Dark Lord Day Festival

*with Pulchra Morte

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat