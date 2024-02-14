1349 Announces Spring 2024 North American Tour Dates

Home News Roy Lott February 14th, 2024 - 8:19 PM

Norwegian black metal legends, 1349, have announced a tour in Eastern Canada and the U.S. this spring. The tour will kick off on May 20 in Toronto with additional stops in Brooklyn, a festival appearance at Maryland’s Deathfest, Atlanta, Cleveland and Cincinnati. It concludes on May 30 in Grand Rapids, MI. See the full list of dates below. Joining 1349 on this tour are Canadian occultists Spectral Wound, Richmond’s Antichrist Siege Machine and Oregon’s Spirit Possession. Tickets are on sale now.

The band recently completed a snarling new album that will be released later this year and may debut some new tracks on this run, alongside songs from their 2019 full length, The Infernal Pathway.

In 2021, guitarist Archaon as well as bassist Seideman collaborated with members of Nuclear and Hellman to share their rendition of Celtic Frost’s “Usurper!” “This version of the Celtic Frost classic doubles as a tribute to the legends themselves as well as a tribute to friendship and brotherhood. Metal music brings people from all over the world together and this combination of Nuclear and 1349 is no exception,” said Seideman in a press release.

1349 consists of Ravn, Seidemann, Archaon and Frost. Since forming in 1997, the band has released seven studio albums and two EP’s.

1349 2024 Tour Dates

05/20/24 – Toronto, ON – Lee’s Palace

05/21/24 – Montreal, QC – Le Studio TD

05/22/24 – Cambridge, MA – Middle East / Downstairs

05/23/24 – Brooklyn, NY – The Meadows

05/24/24 – Baltimore, MD – Maryland Deathfest*

05/25/24 – Greensboro, NC – Hangar 1819

05/26/24 – Atlanta, GA – Boggs Social & Supply**

05/28/24 – Cleveland, OH – Grog Shop

05/29/24 – Cincinnati, OH – Legends Bar & Venue

05/30/24 – Grand Rapids, MI – Pyramid Scheme

* 1349 and Spectral Wound only

** no Spirit Possession

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat