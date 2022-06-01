Arif Suhaimi Announces Departure From Wormrot

Home News Federico Cardenas June 1st, 2022 - 7:46 PM

Brooklyn Vegan reports that the Singapore-based grindcore act Wormrot will be parting ways with their lead singer and co-founder, Arif Suhaimi, as well as the band’s manager, Azean. The decision to leave the band comes roughly a month before the scheduled release of Wormrot’s upcoming album, Hiss, set to drop on July 8 via Earache. The band took to Facebook to deliver the news from fans, giving statements both from Arif and Azean, as well as the two remaining members of the grindcore act, Rasyid and Vijesh.

In their statement, Arif and Azean explain that their decision to leave the band was caused by various personal reasons that have affected their mental health and well-being. They state that many of the reasons for their departure are too personal to describe, but note that “family is our priority.” Arif goes on to note that he wishes to stop pretending to be interested in continuing with the band, especially for the sake of his fellow bandmates. They conclude by thanking their bandmates and their fans, and wishing Wormrot the best in the future.

Rasyid and Vijesh’s statement begins by thanking Arif and Azean for their service in the band for the last 15 years stating that they respect the difficult decision to leave Wormrot, and wishing the best for their family. They go on to apologize the fans for waiting to release the news, noting that they had originally hoped not to interfere with promotions for Hiss. They conclude by stating that the band will continue without Arif and Azean after June 1. See the band’s statement on Facebook below.

Hiss will follow the band’s 2016 album Voices.