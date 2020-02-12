Reed Mullin Side Project Righteous Fool Releases Song “Low Blow” Featuring the Late Corrosion of Conformity Drummer on Vocals

Home News Aaron Grech February 12th, 2020 - 1:12 PM

Metal fans suffered a great loss this year with the passing of Reed Mullin, the founding drummer of Corrosion of Conformity, who was well known for his diverse playing style, ranging from odd time signatures to polyrhythms. In honor of his passing, his fellow Corrosion of Conformity bandmates, bassist Mike Dean, and guitarist Jason Browning have shared a track from their side project Righteous Fool, titled “Low Blow,” which features Mullin on lead vocals in addition to his drumming duties.

“Low Blow” has a classic heavy metal sound to it with ripping melodic guitar chords, complemented by Mullins gravely vocal delivery. Is superb drumming is also a prominent feature of the track, as they lead the song through various rhythmic changes, while allowing the other players to improvise with their own chord changes. While Mullin is known for his drumming, he contributed to half of the vocals featured on Corrosion of Conformity’s 1985 album Animosity.

“Reed was talking to Jason a few weeks before he passed away and mentioned a song called ‘Low Blow’ that he regretted not releasing,” Dean explained in a press statement. “It was the standout for sure and really showed his potential as a singer.”

Mullin founded Corrosion of Conformity alongside Dean and Woody Weatherman back in 1982, and went on to appear on each of the band’s records with the exception of their 2005 album In The Arms of God. While he began the group as a hardcore outfit, Mullin had a variety of influences including Earl Hudson, Clive Burr, Neil Peart, Mitch Mitchell,Bill Ward, John Bonham, Phil Taylor and Nicko McBrain.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela