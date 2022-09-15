Ryan Adams Announces Additional Fall 2022 Tour Dates

Home News Skyy Rincon September 15th, 2022 - 4:31 PM

American singer-songwriter and record producer Ryan Adams has announced additional tour dates for his upcoming North American trek this fall. He will now be playing a string of U.S. shows in October.

Adams will be kicking off his fall 2022 trek with a show in Atlanta, Georgia at the Tabernacle on October 14. He will go onto perform in North Carolina, Kentucky, Missouri, Wisconsin, Illinois, Minnesota, Iowa, Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Nebraska, Indiana and Ohio. He will be briefly visit Canada with a concert in Toronto, Ontario at the Danforth Music Hall on December 5. Returning to the U.S., Adams will be playing in Michigan and Pennsylvania before closing out the trek with a final show in North Bethesda, Maryland at the Music Center at Strathmore on December 8.

Speaking on the forthcoming tour, Adams offered, “These shows are gonna be special, they’re gonna be long AND you’re gonna want to have seen this tour so you can talk about it later next year when we get the band back together,” He continued, adding, “As usual I’ll be playing all the “hits” and classics like “November Brain” and “Have You Ever Seen The Brain” as well as “Midnight Brain To Georgia.” Basically the worst parts of the Bible.”

Back in July, Adams released his album FM on his own record label PAX-AM. The new offering follows the release of his previous album Romeo & Juliet which arrived in late April.

Ryan Adams Fall 2022 North American Tour Dates

10/14 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

10/15 – Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

10/16 – Louisville, KY @ The Louisville Palace

10/17 – Chesterfield, MO @ The Factory

10/19 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theatre

10/20 – Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre

10/21 – Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre

10/22 – Ames, IA @ Stephens Auditorium

11/04 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

11/05 – San Antonio, TX @ Tech Port Center + Arena

11/07 – Phoenix, AZ @ Orpheum Theatre

11/08 – Tucson, AZ @ Fox Tucson Theater

11/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel

11/11 – El Cajon, CA @ The Magnolia

11/12 – Oakland, CA @ Paramount Theatre

11/13 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theater

11/27 – Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater

11/28 – Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater

11/29 – Omaha, NE @ Holland Center

12/01 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

12/02 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center

12/03 – Northfield, OH @ MGM Northfield Park

12/05 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

12/06 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Cathedral Theatre

12/07 – Greensburg, PA @ The Palace Theatre

12/08 – North Bethesda, MD @ The Music Center at Strathmore