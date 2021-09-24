Ministry’s U.S. Tour Rescheduled For Spring 2022, Now Featuring The Melvins And Corrosion Of Conformity

Industrial metal powerhouse Ministry is looking to reschedule their October tour to March and April 2022. Their reasoning is that they want to monitor the safety of the band, fans and venue staff. Not to worry, they’ll have sludge metal icons The Melvins and the stoner rock band Corrosion of Conformity joining them. Ministry are celebrating the 30th anniversary of their fourth album, “The Mind Is A Terrible Thing To Taste”, as well as for their upcoming album “Moral Hygiene”, which releases on October 1st. The tickets have already gone on sale with the except of the St Paul, Montclair and Huntington dates which will be available for sale on October 1st local time.

Lead vocalist Al Jourgensen talked about the new musical direction of the band’s LP in an interview with Heavy. He stated, “Same old stuff. Just a progression of the MINISTRY sound that’s been refined for the last 30 [or] 40 years. And I think we hit a good one this time. There’s a couple that I wish I could have back, and there’s a couple that I’m really gung-ho about. But this one’s in the ‘gung-ho’ category. This one makes a lot of sense for the times that we’re living in.”

The first stop on the tour is the Baltimore Soundstage in Baltimore, Maryland on March 6th and it will conclude at the Show Box SoDo in Seattle, Washington. Ministry have also kept busy by recording a cover of The Stooges “Search and Destroy” featuring Billy Morrison and have been on a short headlining tour with alt-metal band Helmet and electro-industrial band Front Line Assembly.

Mar. 06 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage

Mar. 08 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

Mar. 09 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

Mar. 12 – Montclair, NJ @ Wellmont Theater

Mar. 15 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

Mar. 16 – Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo Riverworks

Mar. 22 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

Mar. 23 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live

Mar. 26 – Dallas, TX @ Amplified Life

Mar. 28 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theater

Mar. 29 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

Mar. 31 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera

Apr. 01 – Cleveland, OH @ The Agora

Apr. 03 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Hall

Apr. 05 – St Paul, MN @ Palace*

Apr. 09 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater

Apr. 10 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom*

Apr. 12 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

Apr. 13 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

Apr. 14 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

Apr. 16 – San Francisco, CA @ Warfield

Apr. 18 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

https://music.mxdwn.com/tag/ministry/

https://www.blabbermouth.net/news/ministrys-u-s-tour-moved-to-march-april-2022-due-to-covid-19-concerns/