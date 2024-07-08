Mark Lanegan’s Social Media Teasing Possible Posthumous Release With In-Studio Photos

Home News Cait Stoddard July 8th, 2024 - 1:13 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

According to nme.com, On July 7 a post was shared on the late Mark Lanegan’s social media accounts that featured photos of Abbey Road Studios in London, dials, a screen on a mixing board and what appears to be someone responding to emails on a computer. The social media posts says: “We appreciate your kind & loving words over the last 2 years. There is lots of news to share with you very soon. The post marks the first to be shared on Lanegan’s social media accounts since his passing in 2022.

We appreciate your kind & loving words over the last 2 years. There is lots of news to share with you very soon🖤 pic.twitter.com/YrkZodQNTo — mark lanegan (@marklanegan) July 8, 2024

Back in 2022, Lanegan passed away at his home in Killarney, Ireland on February 22, at the age of 57. Lanegan was the frontman of Screaming Trees from 1985 to 2000 and was also known for his work with bands like Queens of the Stone Age, Mad Season, The Gutter Twins.

