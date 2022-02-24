Dave Grohl Honors Late Mark Lanegan “There Was Nobody Like Him”

Home News Tara Mobasher February 24th, 2022 - 12:15 PM

Following the death of Queens of the Stone Age singer, Mark Lanegan earlier this week, several fellow artists and musicians have come forward to pay tribute, including former bandmate Dave Grohl. Grohl and Lanegan both worked together in Queens of the Stone Age.

Grohl, known for his work as the frontman of the Foo Fighters, was questioned about his colleague’s passing in a recent interview with The Independent.

“[His music] was so pure and so real. If he sang about pain, you believed it, and if he sang about love, you believed it.” Grohl said. “If you know anything about his story, or have read any of his books, you’ll understand why he sang it the way that he did. There’s nobody like him.”

Lanegan, also former frontman of the Screaming Trees, was a part of Queens of the Stone Age from 2001 through 2005, and toured with Grohl in support of Songs for the Deaf in the early 2000s. In the interview, Grohl reminisced about his first interaction with Lanegan.

“When I first joined Nirvana I was living with Kurt [Cobain] in our tiny apartment – one weekend he said, ‘Hey, I’m gonna go up to Seattle for the weekend and hang out with a friend, do you want to come?’ We went up to stay with his friend Dylan and we went to a show,” he said. “I passed out on the couch and woke up in the morning and opened my eyes and Mark Lanegan was sitting in a chair right across from me. His first words to me were, ‘Who the fuck are you?’”

Since Lanegan’s death on Tuesday, colleagues and friends have continued posting on social media, remembering the legacy the Screaming Trees singer left. Greg Dulli, Moby, Skeleton Joe, and John Cale were among the many artists to pay tribute to Lanegan through Twitter.

I can’t process this. Mark Lanegan will always be etched in my heart – as he surely touched so many with his genuine self, no matter the cost, true to the end. xx jc pic.twitter.com/VDL176nbJu — John Cale (@therealjohncale) February 22, 2022

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat