Beck Kicks Off Orchestral Tour With Live Covers Of The Korgis, Scott Walker & Colourbox At Hollywood Bowl

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

According to consequence.net, Beck has kicked off his Orchestral Tour at the Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery in Woodinville, Washington on July 3 and the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on July 6. Both performances started with the Morning Phase opening track “Cycle” before transitioning into “The Golden Age” from 2002’s Sea Change. Then Beck performed covers of The Korgis’s “Everybody’s Got to Learn Sometime” and Scott Walker’s “It’s Raining Today” around another Sea Change cut, “Lonesome Tears.”

Other highlights from the shows included performances of “Where It’s At” and “The New Pollution” alongside the recent singles “Blue Moon” and “Waking Light.” Beck also played his cover of Colourbox’s “Tarantula” from the Roma soundtrack and returned for an encore featuring “Loser,” which the artist performed without the orchestra. The Hollywood Bowl encore also included performances of “One Foot in the Grave” and “Devils Haircut.”

Beck’s Orchestral Tour runs through the end of this month. The artist will also play alongside the Boston Pops Orchestra, Philadelphia Orchestra, National Symphony Orchestra and more. Grab your tickets here.

