Beck Performs Orchestral Rendition Of “Paper Tiger” In Preparation For Upcoming Tour

June 27th, 2024 - 4:43 PM

According to stereogum.comBeck has a bunch of festival dates coming up and he is also getting ready for a full on orchestral tour, which will see him play at the Hollywood Bowl with the Los Angeles Philharmonic. On June 26 Beck stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live to promote his tour, perform the fabulous tune “Paper Tiger” and be interviewed guest host Martin Short. “Paper Tiger” is Beck’s classic 2002 breakup album Sea Change and during the performance the artist had a rock band and  full orchestra behind him.

As for Short, he interviewed actor Sean Hayes and his Only Murders In The Building co star Selena Gomez. Short got Beck talking about playing a leaf blower on stage in the early ’90s and about the time that he and Paul McCartney were not allowed into a Grammy party. Beck and Selena Gomez both say they got rejected from parties all the time, which is comforting.

 

