Evanescence’s Amy Lee Joins Within Temptation On “The Reckoning (Live)”

Home News Cristian Garcia May 25th, 2024 - 6:56 PM

Dutch symphonic metal band Within Temptation have released the first live song to be taken from their upcoming release of Worlds Collide Tour – Live In Amsterdam.

During the “Worlds Collide” tour, Within Temptation had already build anticipation, with the announcement of their co-headlining tour with Evanescence only further fueled the hype (especially having postponed four times due to COVID).

Opening with a bombastic entrance, the live version of “The Reckoning” downplays the electronic elements of the original to emphasize the extended range of the rhythm section. Featuring heavy riffs from eight-string guitars, the use of extended-range guitars is able to enhance the vocals of Sharon den Adel. On that note, another notable change from the original is the substitution of Amy Lee in place of Papa Roach’s Jacoby Shaddix.

Lee’s mezzo-soprano vocals create a nice contrast between den Adel’s operatic soprano style. den Adel’s is certainly at the forefront of the performance with Lee’s more quiet delivery enhancing the song in certain parts and furthering the high energy presentation, making the whole execution greater than the sum of all its parts.

Watch the live performance of Within Temptation’s “The Reckoning” (feat. Amy Lee from Evanescence).

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat