Within Temptation Shares Haunting New Single “Ritual”

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva

Dutch metal band Within Temptation has released a gothic new single titled “Ritual.” Ahead of their eighth album titled “Bleed Out,” set to release on October 20. Vocalist Sharon den Adel and guitarist Robert Westerholt lead the band. Founded in April 1996.

They have had a range of success with their singles “Stand My Ground” and “Mother Earth.”

Their new single, “Ritual.” is a sure addition to their success rank. The song is something that their fans will love immediately. It’s a song that could be found in any high-stakes action/superhero movie or show since it can quickly bring listeners into a fantasy world mindset.

According to Blabbermouth, “Vocalist Sharon Den Adel explains that the song “is one of the kinkiest songs the band have ever written and is fully inspired by ‘From Dusk Till Dawn.'” She is referring to the iconic movie by Quentin Tarantino about a seemingly ordinary road trip turning into a vampire slayer party. ”