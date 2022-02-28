Danzig Announce Spring 2022 U.S. Tour Dates Featuring Cradle Of Filth And Crobot

Home News Tara Mobasher February 28th, 2022 - 4:25 PM

Photographer Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

Danzig recently announced an upcoming tour that will take place over the summer. The tour will feature Cradle of Filth and Crobot, with Tiger Army joining the group for the Ontario, California show.

The tour will begin May 5 in Reno, Nevada, and conclude May 19 in Austin, Texas. They will make their way through Ontario, Mesa, Denver, Kansas City, Cincinnati, Atlanta, New Orleans and Houston. During the Ontario show on May 7, Danzig will be performing his 1990 sophomore album “Danzig II: Lucifuge.”

The full list of tour dates can be viewed below.

Danzig 2022 Tour Dates

05/05 Reno, NV – Grand Sierra Resort

05/07 Ontario, CA – Toyota Arena (performing “Lucifuge“) (feat. Tiger Army)

05/08 Mesa, AZ – Mesa Amphitheatre

05/10 Denver, CO – The Mission Ballroom

05/11 Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater

05/14 Cincinnati, OH – Andrew J Brady Icon Music Center

05/15 Atlanta, GA – The Eastern

05/17 New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore at Harrah’s

05/18 Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

05/19 Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

