Danzig Announce Spring 2022 U.S. Tour Dates Featuring Cradle Of Filth And Crobot

Danzig recently announced an upcoming tour that will take place over the summer. The tour will feature Cradle of Filth and Crobot, with Tiger Army joining the group for the Ontario, California show.
The tour will begin May 5 in Reno, Nevada, and conclude May 19 in Austin, Texas. They will make their way through Ontario, Mesa, Denver, Kansas City, Cincinnati, Atlanta, New Orleans and Houston. During the Ontario show on May 7, Danzig will be performing his 1990 sophomore album “Danzig II: Lucifuge.”
The full list of tour dates can be viewed below.
Danzig 2022 Tour Dates
05/05 Reno, NV – Grand Sierra Resort
05/07 Ontario, CA – Toyota Arena (performing “Lucifuge“) (feat. Tiger Army)
05/08 Mesa, AZ – Mesa Amphitheatre
05/10 Denver, CO – The Mission Ballroom
05/11 Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater
05/14 Cincinnati, OH – Andrew J Brady Icon Music Center
05/15 Atlanta, GA – The Eastern
05/17 New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore at Harrah’s
05/18 Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall
05/19 Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado