The Go! Team Announce Fall 2024 ‘Thunder, Lightning, Strike’ 20th Anniversary U.S. Tour Dates

According to pitchfork.com, The Go! Team are bringing in the 20 anniversary of Thunder, Lightning, Strike, which is their debut album, with a reissue and a fall tour. The new edition of the LP, out September 13 through Memphis Industries, comes with a bonus disc of band member Ian Parton’s original CD-R versions of the songs in all their 2004 glory. The reissue which will be available on both the CD and vinyl.

Also The Go! Team will kick off their Thunder, Lightning, Strike 20 Anniversary Tour on September 26 in Edinburgh, Scotland. After three more dates in Europe, the band will fly over to the United States for concerts in Chicago, Boston, New York, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C. Opening each U.S. show will be La Sécurité. For tickets and more information visit ticketmaster.com.

Thunder, Lightning, Strike 20 Anniversary Tour U.S.Dates

10-28 Chicago, IL – Lincoln Hall

10-30 Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair

11-1 New York, NY – Irving Plaza

11-2 Philadelphia, PA – The Foundry at the Fillmore

11-03 Washington, D.C. – Black Cat