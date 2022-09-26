The Go! Team Announces New Album Get Up Sequences Part Two For February 2023 Release, Shares New Song & Video “Divebomb”

Home News Cait Stoddard September 26th, 2022 - 5:43 PM

Six-piece English band The Go! Team have released their single“Divebomb” that is from the band’s upcoming album Get Up Sequences Part Two which is to be released on February 3, 2023.

Over The Go! Teams‘s six albums the band has been taking wild day trips to other lands – musically dipping into other cultures. But on the record The Go Team! bought themselves a round-the-world ticket to Benin, Japan, France, India, Texas and Detroit where the band visits different cultures side by side but all still sounding unmistakably Go! Team. Get Up Sequences Part Two sets up the course for ride.

On the vocal roll call, there’s Star Feminine Band, an all-girl group from West Africa, the Indian Bollywood playback singer Neha Hatwar, Kokubo Chisato from J-Pop indie band Lucie Too, 19-year-old Detroit rapper IndigoYaj, Hilarie Bratset (ex-Apples in Stereo), Brooklyn rapper Nitty Scott, and a whole host of others, alongside Go! Team staple Ninja.

“Maybe it’s an anti-Brexit reflex. A rejection of flag-waving and inward-facing. But this is no Coke ad, some Valium vision of joining hands on a hillside. The Go! Team has always been about knowing what’s happening but focusing on the good shit. It’s about where you let your attention settle.” said band member Ian Parton

18 years after The Go! Team debut the LP the band is still unlike anyone else and on Get Up Sequences Part Two they sound as fresh as a club soda.

Get Up Sequences Part Two Track List

1. Look Away, Look Away

2. Divebomb

3. Getting To Know (All The Ways We’re Wrong For Each Other)

4. Stay and Ask Me In a Different Way

5. The Me Frequency

6. Whammy-O

7. But We Keep On Trying

8. Sock It To Me

9. Going Nowhere

10. Gemini

11. Train Song

12. Baby