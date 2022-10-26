The Go Team Debut New Song & Video “Look Away, Look Away” Featuring The Star Feminine Band

Home News Roy Lott October 26th, 2022 - 9:32 PM

The Go! Team has shared the second single “Look Away, Look Away,” which is part of their upcoming LP The Get Up Sequences Part Two. The new track features Benin-based band the Star Feminine Band, whose members include Angélique Balaguemon, Grâce Marina Balaguemon, Julienne Sayi, Sandrine Ouei and Urrice Borikapei. The group also released its accompanying music video, which sees the Star Feminine Band perform the song with different clips and photos showing in between. Check out the psychedelic and visually appealing video below.

The Go! Team Leader Ian Parton explains how the collaboration with the Star Femimnie Band came about. “They’re a group of girls between the ages of 12 and 19, and were formed by the father of two of the girls in the group who was hoping to inspire change in the way women and girls were treated in Benin.” “I got in touch and a day later we were on Zoom with me in Brighton and the band in Natitingou in Benin. A month later a team travelled from the capital of Benin to their hometown with a mobile sound recording setup to record their vocals, with the lyrics written by the band in French. They gave it a charging, all-out gang vocal that I wasn’t expecting but really love.”

The Star-Feminine Band added “The Go! Team and Star Feminine Band talk to those who are discouraged. Get up! No foolish trade, no laziness!”

“Look Away, Look Away” follows their previously released single “Divebomb.” The Get Up Sequences Part Two serves as the sequel to their 2021 LP, The Get Up Sequences Part One.